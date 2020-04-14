SONS OF APOLLO Guitarist RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Releases New Instrumental Track "Planetary Lockdown"

As promised, today (April 14th) Sons Of Apollo / former Guns N' Roses guitarist Rob "Bumblefoot" Thal has release a new instrumental track entitled "Planetary Lockdown". Check it out below, purchase it via Bumblefoot's Bandcamp page.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://bumblefoot.bandcamp.com/track/planetary-lockdown" href="http://bumblefoot.bandcamp.com/track/planetary-lockdown">Planetary Lockdown by Bumblefoot</a>

MMXX, the new album from Sons Of Apollo - which also features former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"

"Wither To Black"

"Asphyxiation"

"Desolate July"

"King Of Delusion"

"Fall To Ascend"

"Resurrection Day"

"New World Today"

"Asphyxiation" lyric video:

"Desolate July" video:

"Fall To Ascend" video:

"Goodbye Divinity" video: