SONS OF APOLLO Perform DREAM THEATER's "Lines In The Sand" At First Ever Live Show (Video)

February 10, 2018, 2 hours ago

On February 3rd, Sons Of Apollo - featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - made their live debut on the Cruise To The Edge. The band finished off thier set with a cover of Dream Theater's "Lines In The Sand" from the Falling Into Infinity album. fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"God Of The Sun"
"Signs Of The Time"
"Labyrinth"
- bass solo - 
"Lost In Oblivion"
"The Prophet's Song" / "Save Me" (Queen cover)
"Alive"
"Opus Maximus"
- keyboard solo - 
"Lines In The Sand" (Dream Theater cover)

Hosted by prog-rock icons, YES, the event featureed some of the world’s greatest prog-rock musical artists. This magical 5-night cruise sailed from Tampa, Florida from February 3rd-8th, aboard Royal Caribbean’s award-winning Brilliance Of The Seas, visiting two new ports: Belize City, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. 

