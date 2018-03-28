SONS OF APOLLO Release "Tengo Vida" Lyric Video
Sons Of Apollo, featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force), have released a lyric video for "Tengo Vida", taken from the six-track single "Alive / Tengo Vida", released on March 23rd.
Get the release here, and watch the lyric video below:
Sons Of Apollo tour dates:
April
5 - Monterrey, Mexico – Escena
6 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador
8 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Teleton
10 - Buenos Aires, Argentina- Groove
12 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Opinião Bar
14 - São Paulo, Brazil - Tropical Butanta
15 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Music Hall
19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
20 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
21 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
22 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
24 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
May
2 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
4 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
5 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
7 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
9 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
11 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley
12 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
15 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of Living Arts
18 - New York City, NY - Playstation Theater
19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
20 - Washington DC - Howard Theater
26 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Centro De Bellas Arts
June
22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
24 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Arcimbodi
26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend
July
1 - Maidstone, England - Rambling Man Festival
2 - Motherwell, Scotland - Motherwell Concert Hall
3 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
4 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli
6 - Knislinge, Sweden - Helgeafestivalen
7 - Brighton, UK - Concorde
8 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo MetalFest
August
3 - Germany - Wacken
18 - Warsaw, Poland - Prog In The Park
19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track
September
10 - Osaka, Japan - Big Cat
11-12 - Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Room
15 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest
19 - Moscow, Russia - Glavclub
22 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Roman Amphitheater (A Very Special Evening with Sons Of Apollo & The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony)
24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club
26 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Barby Club
30 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
October
8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Complex
12 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
13 - Toulouse, France - Very Prog Festival
15 - Lyon, France - Radiant Bellevue
16 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie