SONS OF APOLLO Vocalist JEFF SCOTT SOTO And SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Announce US Tour Dates For May 2020

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"The end of times are nigh! Whefster & The Baron, better known as the two miniature pony riders of the apocalypse, ride together again for the first time! We will have special guests, a petting zoo, the possibility of giant, inappropriately shaped balloon props and we might even play a song or two (I mean, what the hell else do you people want…jeeesh...very, very selfish).

We can’t wait to see you, unless we aren’t playing your town, in which case the answer is as hurtful as it is obvious. Tickets will be going on sale soon. I'm not one to brag, but we sell out nearly everywhere we play so make plans, get tickets and join us. Unless, again, we aren’t playing your town.

Just spitballing here, but as a reasonable option, have you thought of relocating to a city more convenient for Jeff and I? No you haven't, everything always has to be about you!"

Dates for the upcoming tour shenanigans from Soto and Bieler are listed below.