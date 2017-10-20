SORCERER Featuring Former TIAMAT, LION'S SHARE Release "Crimson Cross" Lyric Video; New Album Out Now And Streaming

Swedish epic heavy doom metal warlords, Sorcerer, have released their new album, The Crowning Of The Fire King, via Metal Blade Records. Order the album at this location, and find a full album stream below. Also check out a new lyric video for "Crimson Cross".

Sorcerer was formed in Stockholm, Sweden in 1988 by Johnny Hagel (Tiamat, Sundown, Lithium), Tommy Karlsson and Peter Furulid. The singer Anders Engberg (Lion's Share, Therion, 220 Volt) joined them together with a second guitarist Mats Liedholm in 1989. Johnny Hagel left the band later in '92 to join Tiamat. Sorcerer disbanded shortly after this and the members went their separate ways.

In 2010, Johnny Hagel was contacted by Oliver Weinsheimer of the Hammer Of Doom festival in Germany and was offered a spot. Johnny and Anders decided to put a band together made up of friends for this one show more than 20 years later from the first demo release, so joining them onstage was Kristian Niemann on guitar (Therion, Demonoid), Ola Englund on guitar (Feared, The Haunted, Six Feet Under) and drummer Robert Iversen.

In 2012, guitarist Ola Englund left the band to join Six Feet Under and Peter Hallgren (Rob Rock, 220 Volt) was brought in to complete the lineup. Work on the new album progressed slowly but steadily, and in the end, it took over two years to write, arrange and record it - but the result is nothing but pure, heavy epic doom metal. The process of putting all bits and pieces together and making it ready for mix and mastering was the work of drummer Robert Iversen, also a very fine recording engineer, who was acting as the spider in the recording web. The album was mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Devin Townsend).

After fielding offers from several labels, the band signed with Metal Blade Records in 2014.

In March 2015, Sorcerer released In The Shadow Of The Inverted Cross. Sorcerer played several festivals in support of the album; Sabaton Open Air and Rock Hard Festival among others, with the latter especially being a huge success for the band, selling out their entire merch supply even before finishing their set.

2015 also saw the release of the EP Black, which consisted of 3 songs left over from the In The Shadow Of The Inverted Cross sessions, as well as an acoustic version of the track "Prayers For A King".

In the end of 2015, the band started to write material for a follow-up album to In The Shadow Of The Inverted Cross. Progress went pretty fast and 10 new tracks emerged out of the royal epic doom chest. The songwriting carried on throughout 2016, and in early 2017, they went into the studio to record.

During the recording, the band and drummer Robert Iversen parted ways because of musical differences, and Lars Sköld (Tiamat, Avatarium) filled the role as session drummer on the album.

In the early summer of 2017, the album was ready to be mixed by the very talented Ronnie Björnström (Aeon, Cut Up, 220 Volt), who also turned the knobs on their last album. The mastering this time was expertly handled by Mr. Thomas "Plec" Johansson (Soilwork, Watain).

Sorcerer is extremely happy with the outcome of their second album The Crowning Of The Fire King, and hope that their fans will embrace this one as they did the last. They will promote the album with live shows during 2017 and 2018, determined to put their mark on the doom metal scene. With top notch musicianship coupled with strong, powerful songs, they are ready to deliver their Royal Epic Doom to the masses around the world for years to come.

Tracklisting:

“Sirens”

“Ship Of Doom”

“Abandoned By The Gods”

“The Devils Incubus”

“Nattvaka”

“Crimson Cross”

“The Crowning Of The Fire King”

“Unbearable Sorrow”

Album stream:

"Crimson Cross" lyric video:

“The Devils Incubus” lyric video:

“Ship Of Doom” lyric video:

“Sirens” video:

Lineup:

Anders Engberg: Vocals

Kristian Niemann: Guitars

Peter Hallgren: Guitars

Johnny Hagel: Bass

Richard Evensand: Drums