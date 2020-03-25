SORTOUT Launch “Monuments” Lyric Video

Austria's Sortout have hit the heart of the metalcore scene true to their band’s motto ‘Arise. Sort Out. Overcome.’ with their album Conquer From Within, released via Dr. Music Records in February.

Conquer From Within was produced by Daniel Thabet in New York’s Liquid Studios and mastered by Grammy winner Alan Douches (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die, Mastodon).

Sortout are now going straight ahead with the release of their brand new single and lyric video “Monuments”. Combining epic metalcore with staccato riffing and the targeted use of sensitive melodic vocals as a sharp contrast to the shouts, “Monuments” is about dissatisfaction with the increasingly indifferent and insensitive consumer society. A situation that is all too obvious during this difficult time with the Coronavirus. Watch the audiovisual appeal to the voice of reason.

Conquer From Within artwork and tracklisting:

"Undertow"

"Relentless"

"Echoes Of Conflict"

"Illusions"

"Eternal Hate"

"Sever The Serpent’s Tongue"

"Blind Eyes"

"Monuments"

"Midas’ Gift"

"Paragon Of Misery"

"Law Of Creation"

"A Journey From Within"

(Band photo by Markus Gmeiner)