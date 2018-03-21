SORXE Release “Hypnotizer” Video

March 21, 2018

SORXE Release “Hypnotizer” Video

Experimental sludge act Sorxe has released their first-ever music video for the track “Hypnotizer”.

The video for "Hypnotizer" was edited by Jason Cakebread "Cake" @fatcakemedia with Sorxe guitarist, vocalist and synthmaster Tanner Crace on the 2nd camera.  

The track comes from their sophomore studio album; Matter & Void which was recorded, mixed and co-produced by Matt Bayles (Russian Circles, Botch, Isis). The album is available now on Prosthetic Records in the following formats: CD, limited edition violet and black swirl LP and all digital outlets.

Sorxe live:

April
10 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

May
2 – Tempe, AZ – Yucca Tap Room

