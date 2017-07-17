SOUL ENEMA Release Official Animated Music Video For “Spymania”

Israel-based progressive metal band, Soul Enema, released their new album, Of Clans And Clones And Clowns, on June 23rd. The album is available via Bandcamp and iTunes.

The band have released a new video for the album track “Spymania”, available for streaming below.

"As it turns out, an evil reptilians from planet Nibiru came down to Earth, and they are very close to get the key to universal knowledge. The super-human powers of Batman and Chuck Norris stand on their way, but it turns out, that only something related to the world of music is able to save the human race. What is it? Watch out till the end!,” the band commented.

"We used some paintings of a brilliant modern Russian artist Vasya Lozhkin, who's a big phenomenon in his home country, but still not really known in the Western World yet,” says songwriter and keyboard player Constantin Glantz, adding, “I must state that “Spymania” has some amusing background. The lyrics for this song were written way back in 2006, or maybe even earlier, and it features a kind of goofy, paranoid mock story about someone being mysteriously thrown down from the roof of Empire State Building, and seen too much things you ain't allowed to see, while flying down to the ground. So much, in fact, that this person was forcefully killed even before he naturally hit the ground. Fast forward to the year 2015, and guess what - suddenly we have a totally real conspiracy scandal taking place around the same Empire State Building during a big ecological happening, when some claimed there's Kali or Satan images projected on a building windows, as part of some mystic apocalyptic ritual! The Hell you know, indeed.”

The band's second album represents an interesting and varied combination of influences, including 14 tracks mixed an mastered by legendary Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Paradise Lost, Symphony X).

Of Clans And Clones And Clowns also features guest contributions from Ayreon’s Arjen Lucassen, Yossi Sassi (ex-Orphaned Land, Yossi Sassi Band), Sergey Kalugin and Yuri Ruslanov (from leading Russian proggers Orgia Pravednikov).

Of Clans And Clones And Clowns tracklsting:

“Omon Ra”

“Cannibalissimo Ltd.”

“Spymania”

“Breaking The Waves”

“The Age Of Cosmic Baboon”

“In Bed With An Enemy” (ft. Y. Ruslanov, S. Kalugin)

“Last Days Of Rome”

“Dear Bollock (Was A Sensitive Man)”

“Aral Sea I - Feeding Hand”

“Aral Sea II - Dustbin Of History” (ft. Yossi Sassi)

“Aral Sea III - Epilogue” (ft. Sergey Kalugin)

“Octopus Song”

“Eternal Child” (ft. Arjen Lucassen)

“Of Clans And Clones And Clowns”

“Aral Sea III - Epilogue” video:

“Breaking The Waves” lyric video:

“In Bed With An Enemy” video:

Teaser:

Soul Enema lineup:

Noa Gruman - vocals

Yoel Genin - guitars

Michael Rosenfeld - bass, sitar, violin

Dor Levin - drums

Constantin Glantz - keyboards, programming, songwriting, production