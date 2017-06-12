SOUL ENEMA To Release New Album This Month; Guests Include ARJEN LUCASSEN, YOSSI SASSI And More

Israel-based progressive metal band, Soul Enema, will release their new album, Of Clans And Clones And Clowns, on June 23rd. The album is now available for pre-order from Bandcamp and iTunes.

The promising band's second album represents an interesting and varied combination of influences, including 14 tracks mixed an mastered by legendary Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Paradise Lost, Symphony X).

Soul Enema has issued a statement on the forthcoming album saying: "Looking back, it took a lot of time and effort to create Of Clans And Clones And Clowns, and the final result brings the feeling of a real accomplishment. It was a long, complicated process, constantly laden with a myriad of good reasons to give up or compromise. It probably couldn't be any different, as our goal was a mature, well-produced statement, consistent in quality throughout, and at the same time versatile enough in its various moods, styles and approaches.

“A creative and diverse rock/metal album, exploring vast melodic and rhythmic territories from ABBA to Zappa, from King Crimson to King Diamond, between East and West and way beyond — in true progressive fashion. Like any reflection of the world we live in, it takes a wild ride over a wide emotional spectrum: sad, funny, perfectly sane, totally insane, very direct, quite obscure, and everything in between.”

Of Clans And Clones And Clowns also features guest contributions from Ayreon’s Arjen Lucassen, Yossi Sassi (ex-Orphaned Land, Yossi Sassi Band), Sergey Kalugin and Yuri Ruslanov (from leading Russian proggers Orgia Pravednikov).

The band commented: “We had a great honor of featuring the instrumental talents of these, as well as other wonderful musicians. Our next aim was to ensure that all of these components work in the final picture, and that's the reason why we welcomed one of the best guys on the list to mix and master this work — Jens Bogren. It deserved the best possible treatment, just as you as a listener deserve the best possible quality. The mixing process was far from trivial, and it took some effort to shape everything our way - clear and powerful enough, yet not overproduced. So, if you like what you hear, please order yourself a CD, or the highest quality digital download, to have it the way we really meant it to sound - full-scale and uncompromising. We hope you will have your own exciting experience with the album!”

Soul Enema have released a few singles from Of Clans And Clones And Clowns, you can check them out below.

Of Clans And Clones And Clowns tracklsting:

“Omon Ra”

“Cannibalissimo Ltd.”

“Spymania”

“Breaking The Waves”

“The Age Of Cosmic Baboon”

“In Bed With An Enemy” (ft. Y. Ruslanov, S. Kalugin)

“Last Days Of Rome”

“Dear Bollock (Was A Sensitive Man)”

“Aral Sea I - Feeding Hand”

“Aral Sea II - Dustbin Of History” (ft. Yossi Sassi)

“Aral Sea III - Epilogue” (ft. Sergey Kalugin)

“Octopus Song”

“Eternal Child” (ft. Arjen Lucassen)

“Of Clans And Clones And Clowns”

“Aral Sea III - Epilogue” video:

“Breaking The Waves” lyric video:

“In Bed With An Enemy” video:

Teaser:

Soul Enema lineup:

Noa Gruman - vocals

Yoel Genin - guitars

Michael Rosenfeld - bass, sitar, violin

Dor Levin - drums

Constantin Glantz - keyboards, programming, songwriting, production