SOULBURN - New Single "Anarchrist" Streaming

Dutch blackened death doom metallers Soulburn return with their fourth album and follow-up to 2016’s “Earthless Pagan Spirit” release. Entitled Noa's D'ark, the album will be released on November 13th, 2020 via Century Media Records. New single, "Anarchrist", is streaming below.

Soulburn’s frontman Twan van Geel comments about “Anarchrist” as follows:

“At Friday November 13, our new album Noa’s D’ark shall see the pale light of day. And it is with a thrill of pleasure we hereby offer you a second track from that album, called: “Anarchrist”. A Diabolical Libertine of a song.

“Lyrically fueled by what I refer to as ‘spiritual anarchy’ and musically drenched with a heavy load of melancholic darkness. ‘Anarchrist’ outgrows itself on both spectrums. It’s an audial entity of existentialistic height that takes you on a journey through the mortality of the soul straight into the bliss and horrors of our cosmic aura.

“Written with an unstilled necessity for the liberation of dark art through extreme music. Do these pandemic times try to imprison your mind and flesh? The ‘Anarchrist’ will show you right the fuck out!”

Twan van Geel comments about Noa's D'ark as follows: “A symbiosis of the biblical tale and the mayhem of the currents inherent each present; a mirror of realities. Yes, a play of words, and even more so, a decay of births. So please indulge, feel free to dare wrapping your own mind around, for it for sure is, in the very core of its essence, a vessel in honour of the strength and the art, of chaos and freedom: Noa's D'ark.

"Applied with the pleasure of pressure, a Satanic gesture if you wish - a clash - a crash of narratives of mundane hollowness, of empty parasites sucking on the big nothing. A lucid statement in praise of the ever-lurking darkness that surrounds us, drinking it, eating it, in triumph over boredom - to thrive. To exist through meaning brought to the surface by one’s own revelations rather than just by leaning into traps of false acceptance or flat expectations. To grow some horns that is, an existentialist beast - come feast!

"Enter Noa's D'ark, a tale of life, and even more so, of the uncountable death’s ahead. Dig your teeth in its flesh, just like I did, and absorb. Noa's D'ark is yours as much as it is ours. And there is Magick, lots of it to salvage, it can be yours too, and hell yes, black as night it is!”

Soulburn are releasing a first single for Noa's D'ark today. Check out the song “From Archaeon Into Oblivion” in a lyric video (created by Cloud Music Typography) below:

Soulburn added the following description for “From Archaeon Into Oblivion”: “An ode to the never ending most admirable force of self-destruction that only mankind takes credit for.”

Noa's D'ark tracklisting:

"The Morgue Of Hope"

"Noah’s Dark"

"Tempter Ov The White Light"

"Anarchrist"

"Shrines Of Apathy"

"Assailed By Cosmic Lightning"

"Triumphant One"

"Anointed - Blessed - And Born For Burning"

"The Godless I"

"From Archaeon Into Oblivion"

The album’s limited first CD pressing comes with O-card packaging and two bonus tracks (which previously only appeared on the limited 7” EP “Carpe Noctem” from 2018):

"Abyssica"

"On The Crimson Wings Of My Ruin"

"Anarchrist":

And next to the CD and Digital Album formats, Noa's D'ark will also be available as LP in the following 180g vinyl versions: Black - Unlimited, Transparent Magenta - Limited to 100x copies (CM Webshop Europe) and Transparent Petrol Green - Limited to 200x copies (CM Distro).

Preorder the album here.

Forged amid the temporary demise of legendary death metal crew Asphyx in 1996, guitarist Eric Daniels, alongside drummer Bob Bagchus and frontman Wannes Gubbels (Pentacle) swiftly established themselves with Soulburn as masters of stripped down and doom-laden black metal with seminal debut album “Feeding On Angels” in 1998. Initially influenced by Bathory, Venom and Celtic Frost, Soulburn have been an intermittent but devastating musical force ever since, weathering numerous line-up changes along the way but never losing that deathly focus and fury on the next albums “The Suffocating Darkness” (2014) and “Earthless Pagan Spirit” (2016). Now consisting of founding member Eric Daniels (ex Asphyx, Grand Supreme Blood Court), vocalist/bassist Twan van Geel (Legion Of The Damned), second guitarist Remco Kreft (Graceless, ex Grand Supreme Blood Court) and newest addition Marc Verhaar (Graceless) on drums, Soulburn are soon to unleash their upcoming, angst-inducing new album Noa's D'ark. Look out for a true sonic inferno for godless souls!

Lineup:

Marc Verhaar - drums

Remco Kreft - guitar

Twan van Geel - vocals/bass

Eric Daniels - guitar