SOULBURN Release “Shrines Of Apathy” Single

Dutch blackened Death Doom Metallers Soulburn have released their new single and music video for "Shrines of Apathy" today. Watch the video created by Maurice Swinkels / Younique Film (Legion Of the Damned, Exodus, Kataklysm,) below. The track is off the band's fourth album Noa's D'ark, which is set for release next week on November 13 via Century Media Records.

"It is with great honor we hereby present to you our latest video: ‘Shrines Of Apathy’. Recorded and compiled by the notorious Maurice Swinkels (aka Sephiroth - dark horned ruler from the abyss) It was a great joy collaborating with him on this, and are more than pleased with his craftmanship! ‘Shrines Of Apathy’ is the third single we spit out from our upcoming album Noa's D'ark, which will be happily aborted in the viral magnitude of 2020's November 13. This song as well, might just remind you all of the unstilled hunger of our death magnets! The time is NOW, and however you want to fill this in on your behalf, make it count! Mors Vincit Omnia," states Soulburn frontman Twan van Geelabout ‘Shrines Of Apathy’.

Noa's D'ark tracklisting:

"The Morgue Of Hope"

"Noah’s Dark"

"Tempter Ov The White Light"

"Anarchrist"

"Shrines Of Apathy"

"Assailed By Cosmic Lightning"

"Triumphant One"

"Anointed - Blessed - And Born For Burning"

"The Godless I"

"From Archaeon Into Oblivion"

The album’s limited first CD pressing comes with O-card packaging and two bonus tracks (which previously only appeared on the limited 7” EP “Carpe Noctem” from 2018):

"Abyssica"

"On The Crimson Wings Of My Ruin"

"Shrines Of Apathy":

"Anarchrist":

And next to the CD and Digital Album formats, Noa's D'ark will also be available as LP in the following 180g vinyl versions: Black - Unlimited, Transparent Magenta - Limited to 100x copies (CM Webshop Europe) and Transparent Petrol Green - Limited to 200x copies (CM Distro).

Preorder the album here.

Forged amid the temporary demise of legendary death metal crew Asphyx in 1996, guitarist Eric Daniels, alongside drummer Bob Bagchus and frontman Wannes Gubbels (Pentacle) swiftly established themselves with Soulburn as masters of stripped down and doom-laden black metal with seminal debut album “Feeding On Angels” in 1998. Initially influenced by Bathory, Venom and Celtic Frost, Soulburn have been an intermittent but devastating musical force ever since, weathering numerous line-up changes along the way but never losing that deathly focus and fury on the next albums “The Suffocating Darkness” (2014) and “Earthless Pagan Spirit” (2016). Now consisting of founding member Eric Daniels (ex Asphyx, Grand Supreme Blood Court), vocalist/bassist Twan van Geel (Legion Of The Damned), second guitarist Remco Kreft (Graceless, ex Grand Supreme Blood Court) and newest addition Marc Verhaar (Graceless) on drums, Soulburn are soon to unleash their upcoming, angst-inducing new album Noa's D'ark. Look out for a true sonic inferno for godless souls!

Lineup:

Marc Verhaar - drums

Remco Kreft - guitar

Twan van Geel - vocals/bass

Eric Daniels - guitar