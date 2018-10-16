SOULFLY Announce Southern California Ritual Album Release Party

Metal icons Soulfly are set to unleash their devastating new album Ritual, on October 19th via Nuclear Blast. To celebrate on the day of release, fans are invited to listen to the new ​record with Max Cavalera and Zyon Cavalera at the Affliction​ studios in Seal Beach, CA (1799 Apollo Court, Seal Beach, CA 90740). The event will be hosted by Jose Mangin ​and will have Borracho Tacos​ outside for purchase. $10 cash/card at door gets you entry + Ritual CD, poster, event laminate + your chance to win a LTD signature series Max Cavalera guitar from ESP Guitars. Doors are at 7 PM.

Soulfly recently announced their first tour in support of the album, which will take place next January/February.

Joining them are Montreal based melodic death metallers Kataklysm, as well as Incite, Chaoseum, Alukah, and Skinflint.

Commented vocalist/guitarist Max Cavalera: "Fuck yeah! We’re finally getting ready to tour America and Canada! We have the almighty Kataklysm and thrash masters Incite with us to pulverize city after city, night after night! We are gonna destroy everything that comes in our path! Join us and let the ritual begin!!!"

Tickets go on sale everywhere on Friday October, 19th at 10 AM local time. Purchase links will be available at soulfly.com/shows so check back for details. Confirmed dates are listed below.

January (with Incite)

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

27 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

28 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

3 - Feb 4 - 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise (Soulfly only)

February (with Kataklysm, Incite, Chaoseum (5-11), Alukah (12 - 18), Skinflint (19-26)

5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

8 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

9 - Reading, PA - Reverb / Tsunami Fest

10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

12 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

13 - Flint, MI - Buick City Events Center

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

15 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

16 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys

17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

18 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

20 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

23 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

24 - Portland, OR - BossaNova

25 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theatre

26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 Club

Ritual was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira). Cover artwork was painted by artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth). Additional booklet art was handled by Marcelo Vasco Arts (Slayer, Kreator), who also handled the package design. The album features multiple guests including Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God) and Ross Dolan (Immolation).

Pre-order Soulfly's eleventh studio album in various physical and digital formats here.

Ritual tracklisting:

"Ritual"

"Dead Behind The Eyes" (feat. Randy Blythe)

"The Summoning"

"Evil Empowered"

"Under Rapture" (feat. Ross Dolan)

"Demonized"

"Blood On The Street"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Feedback!"

"Soulfly XI"

"Dead Behind The Eyes" visualizer:

"Ritual" 360° video:

"Evil Empowered":

Trailers:





(Photo - Charlene Tupper)