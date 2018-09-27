SOULFLY's Max Cavalera Discusses Side Projects And Musical Ambitions; Video

Soulfly are set to release their new album, Ritual, on October 19th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. In the new video below, Max Cavalera discusses side projects and musical ambitions:

Ritual was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira). Cover artwork was painted by artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth). Additional booklet art was handled by Marcelo Vasco Arts (Slayer, Kreator), who also handled the package design. The album features multiple guests including Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God) and Ross Dolan (Immolation).

Pre-order Soulfly's eleventh studio album in various physical and digital formats here.

Ritual tracklisting:

"Ritual"

"Dead Behind The Eyes" (feat. Randy Blythe)

"The Summoning"

"Evil Empowered"

"Under Rapture" (feat. Ross Dolan)

"Demonized"

"Blood On The Street"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Feedback!"

"Soulfly XI"

"Dead Behind The Eyes" visualizer:

"Ritual" 360° video:

"Evil Empowered":

Trailers: