SOULFLY - Snippet Of New Music From Forthcoming Album Available

Soulfly have posted a short clip featuring music from their forthcoming as-yet-untitled album, which is due for a summer 2018 release through Nuclear Blast.

Soulfly recently announced plans to enter the studio in January to record the follow-up to 2015's Archangel. The album will be recorded with Josh Wilbur, who also worked with Max Cavalera's other band, Killer Be Killed, as well as Lamb Of God and Gojira.

In an interview with Backstage Axxess, Cavalera said: "I'm actually writing right now. I'm collecting the riffs right now and getting the ideas.I'm excited, because I think the album will have a little bit of a return to some tribal sounds that I haven't done since Prophecy. So that'll be cool, to return to some of that. And then the rest of the album will be a continuation of Archangel; a lot of people like Archangel. And, of course, I think that it will be also somehow influenced by Psychosis, 'cause Psychosis was such a cool record that I'm sure that somewhere in the Soulfly record we'll have the influence of that on top of it too. So it'll be a really cool record to work on."

In another interview with the No Limits Music Show, he explained that the next Soulfly album will be "deeply tribal, very spiritual. There's a concept. I cannot tell you much about it, 'cause it's kind of a surprise. But there is a concept behind the record, and I have not done a record with a concept like this since Roots. So this one has got the same kind of feeling that Roots has."

Catch Soulfly on their U.S. tour next year with Nile. Confirmed dates are as follows.

Tour dates:

April

17 - Diamond Pub and Billiards - Louisville, KY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

21 - The Chance- Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

24 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

25 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

26 - Kelsey Theater -West Palm Beach, FL

27 - The Masquerade -Atlanta, GA

28 - The International - Knoxville, TN

29 - The Muse - Wilmington, NC

May

1 - Diesel Nightclub - Pittsburgh, PA

2 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

3 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

4 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

5 - Oddbody's - Dayton - OH

6 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

7 - Turner Hall - Milwaukee, WI

8 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

9 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

10 - Hermans Hideaway - Denver CO

11 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

12 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

13 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

14 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland. OR

16 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

17 - Whiskey a Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

18 - City National Grove - Anaheim, CA

19 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

20 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

22 - Trees - Dallas, TX

23 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

24 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX