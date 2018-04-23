SOURCE Enter Studio With Producer ULRICH WILD To Record Sophomore Album; Video

Denver, Colorado-based prog metal architects Source have entered the studio with producer Ulrich Wild (Deftones, Pantera, Dethklok) to record their sophomore album at Colorado Sound Studios. This release is the follow-up to the highly acclaimed debut Return To Nothing, which landed the band support slots with Hellyeah and In Flames across the USA and Canada.

The new effort boasts more complex melodies, guest classical musicians, experimentation, and sonic evolution. Source is carefully crafting this new work to test the boundaries of their own capabilities and beyond.

Producer Ulrich Wild shares his thoughts on the experience. "I'm excited to spend time in Denver tracking the new Source album. Their wide range of musical influences create a unique mutant form of rock, and it's only fitting to record them where the planes collide with the Rockies."

According to vocalist/guitarist Ben Gleason, "We’re so excited to be in the studio with Ulrich. His mastery is going to take our sound to an entirely new level.” Ben continues, “Our second album is really going to show how much we’ve grown musically and as individuals. This record is about choosing to be yourself no matter the consequences.”

A late summer/early fall release is anticipated, as well as a heavy touring schedule. Check out footage from the studio below: