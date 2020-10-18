SOUTH OF EDEN Drop New Acoustic/Live EP The Talk Sessions

Buzzing Columbus, OH rock band South Of Eden released The Talk Sessions EP on October 16th.

As the perfect companion to their acclaimed The Talk EP, the brand new five-track collection features a blend of acoustic and live versions of songs from the original EP. They serve up acoustic takes of “The Talk” and “Morning Brew” and rip through live versions of “The Talk”, and “Dancing With Fire” which were recorded live at Sonic Lounge Studios. Check out the previously released live video performance of “Dancing With Fire".

The band’s title track “The Talk” has been making waves as it debuted Top 40 at Active Rock Radio this week and climbing as the Top 5 most added track. The song already captured top spots at Spotify’s New Noise, Apple’s Breaking Rock, and Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Rock and Fresh Rock playlists. The official music video shows the band in their element on the road and showcases their unparalleled performance ability.

To celebrate the release, the band played two Ohio shows that sold out immediately and delivered a livestream event that aired on YouTube – not one to miss!

South Of Eden — Ehab Omran (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Justin Young (lead guitar, vocals), Tom McCullough (drums), and Nick Fratianne (bass) — channel timeless rock ‘n’ roll energy through a modern perspective. Making waves as they shared bills with Puddle Of Mudd and Red Sun Rising, graced the stage of rock mecca Sonic Temple and Epicenter in 2019, and recently performing with everyone from Foo Fighters to System Of A Down. Lava founder Jason Flom caught wind of the band and signed them the same year. Now, the group reinvigorate rock on their forthcoming 2020 debut for Lava/Republic Records.

The Talk Sessions artwork and tracklisting:

"The Talk" (Acoustic)

"Morning Brew" (Acoustic)

"Show Me How To Live" (Audioslave Cover Live At Sonic Lounge Studios)

"Dancing With Fire" (Live At Sonic Lounge Studios)

"The Talk" (Live At Sonic Lounge Studios)

Get your copy of The Talk Sessions now at this location.