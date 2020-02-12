SPACE ELEVATOR Pay Tribute To Late RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART With "The Spirit Of Radio" Performance; Video

During a tour warm up show in the UK last week, British Rock band Space Elevator paid tribute to late Rush drummer, Neil Peart, by playing the Rush classic, "The Spirit Of Radio". Watch below. Peart tragically passed away on January 7 after a three-year battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma).

The current album "Space Elevator II" was released in May last year through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak version, 2LP vinyl version and digital: https://SpaceElevator.lnk.to/II

Space Elevator play their first European Tour in support of legendary songwriter and former Argent guitarist and singer Russ Ballard in March.

Along with ten dates in Germany, the tour visits Belgium, Netherlands, Austria. The dates in Bremen, Munich, Nuremberg and Augsburg have already sold out.

Tour dates:

March

13 - Rüsselsheim, Germany - Das Rind

14 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66

16 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei

18 - Göttingen, Germany - Exil

19 - Wuppertal, Germany - Live Club Barmen

21 - Obernburg am Main, Germany - Kulturhalle

22 - Munich, Germany - Ampere

24 - Vienna, Austria - Reigen

25 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

26 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

31 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum