SPACE ELEVATOR Pay Tribute To Late RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART With "The Spirit Of Radio" Performance; Video
February 12, 2020, 2 hours ago
During a tour warm up show in the UK last week, British Rock band Space Elevator paid tribute to late Rush drummer, Neil Peart, by playing the Rush classic, "The Spirit Of Radio". Watch below. Peart tragically passed away on January 7 after a three-year battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma).
The current album "Space Elevator II" was released in May last year through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak version, 2LP vinyl version and digital: https://SpaceElevator.lnk.to/II
Space Elevator play their first European Tour in support of legendary songwriter and former Argent guitarist and singer Russ Ballard in March.
Along with ten dates in Germany, the tour visits Belgium, Netherlands, Austria. The dates in Bremen, Munich, Nuremberg and Augsburg have already sold out.
Tour dates:
March
13 - Rüsselsheim, Germany - Das Rind
14 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66
16 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei
18 - Göttingen, Germany - Exil
19 - Wuppertal, Germany - Live Club Barmen
21 - Obernburg am Main, Germany - Kulturhalle
22 - Munich, Germany - Ampere
24 - Vienna, Austria - Reigen
25 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
26 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
31 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum