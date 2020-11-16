SPACE OF VARIATIONS Release "Room 57" (MDX Live Session) Video

Modern metal sensation, Space Of Variations, have released live video "Room 57", taken from The MDX Live Session. Watch below:

With their latest EP XXXXX, released via Napalm Records earlier this year, Space Of Variations have proven that they are no longer an underground band and won’t fly under the radar. The animated work for the XXXXX EP track “Room 57” can be seen below.

Space Of Variations on “Room 57”: “During these hard times when it seems the whole world is going crazy, we as a band have found ourselves in not the best position. Tours and festivals got canceled. We could not even shoot a video without violating quarantine. Then we remembered the old idea of creating a hand-drawn animation. We started looking for someone to bring our ideas to life. Yet, it did not take long to realize that we were the ones to do it best. Our guitarist/vocalist Alex took on the whole animation part, while our drummer Tima was all about post-production. The truth was born in meetings and discussions."

The music video itself mirrors a whole enigma filled with metaphors, elaborate images and symbolism. Fall into a rabbit hole with Space Of Variations and meet them behind closed doors.

Lineup:

Dima Kozhuhar - Vocals

Alex Zatserkovny - Guitar/vocals

Anton Kasatkin - Bass

Tima Kasatkin - Drums