Space Thrashers FULLMINATOR Release Video Of BEASTIE BOYS Cover
November 8, 2020, an hour ago
Space thrashers Fullminator have released a video of their cover of the Beastie Boys classic, "Fight For Your Right To Party". The song is from their upcoming EP, Omniplasm, which will be released on December 12th.
Omniplasm artwork and tracklisting:
"Artificial Immolator (AI)"
"Checking Accunt$"
"Omniplasm"
"Perihelion"
"Fight For Your Right" (Beastie Boys Cover)
Fullminator is:
Reptilian Deluxe - vocals
Lord Gartallaz - drums, backing vocals
Enforcer Blowmiux - bass
Cyber Zurrfex - lead guitar
Master Kiununtriux - rhythm guitar, backing vocals
