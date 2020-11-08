Space Thrashers FULLMINATOR Release Video Of BEASTIE BOYS Cover

Space thrashers Fullminator have released a video of their cover of the Beastie Boys classic, "Fight For Your Right To Party". The song is from their upcoming EP, Omniplasm, which will be released on December 12th.

Omniplasm artwork and tracklisting:

"Artificial Immolator (AI)"

"Checking Accunt$"

"Omniplasm"

"Perihelion"

"Fight For Your Right" (Beastie Boys Cover)

Fullminator is:

Reptilian Deluxe - vocals

Lord Gartallaz - drums, backing vocals

Enforcer Blowmiux - bass

Cyber Zurrfex - lead guitar

Master Kiununtriux - rhythm guitar, backing vocals

For further details, visit Fullminator on Facebook.