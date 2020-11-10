Spain's ÆOLIAN Release Official Video For New Single "Golden Cage"

Spanish melodic death band Æolian, who are signed to Black Lion Records, have unleashed an official video for "Golden Cage", the third single off their new album, The Negationist. Check it out below.

Æolian will release their new album The Negationist on November 20th. They have unleashed a lyric video of new song, "Momentum". The band comments:

"'Momentum' is a call to action, a warning for those who still do not realize the seriousness of this environmental situation. It talks about the last chance to mend all the damage we have done to our planet and how our behavior begins to affect our own survival too. Corporations, governments and our sometimes greedy selfish way of life have put us to sleep while 'Momentum' tries to remind us that sadly for we people... it's now or never."

The Negationist marks the sophomore release by the Spanish quintet. Picking up where they left off on the critically acclaimed Silent Witness, the band bring a blistering attack to bear. Through ten tracks, the band weave a dynamic spell of melodic death metal, with threads of black, folk, and occasionally thrash metal threads to sew it all together. Variations in pacing, excellent mixing, a cohesive and rock solid rhythm section, and memorable riffing all combine to draw in the listener to the albums earnest beauty. Passionate vocals rest comfortably in the fabric of the mix, steering the album with lyrical content from an environmentalist perspective. The Negationist provides the type of fist pumping soundtrack sure to energize any listener.

With their second album titled ‘The Negationist’ where darkness and hope merge in an introspective trip marked by the damage we are doing to our own planet and how this is affecting us severely. This album has been mixed and produced by Miquel A. Riutort (Mega) (The Unity, Cryptosy, The Agonist, Vltimas) at Psychosomatic Recording Studio and mastered by Dan Swano at Unisound Studios. The cover artwork has been done by Juanjo Castellano Rosado (The Black Dahlia Murder, Gates of Ishtar, Trident).

Tracklist:

"Momentum"

"We Humans"

"Animals Burned"

"Unseen Enemy"

"Blackout"

"Golden Cage"

"Bleeding Garbage"

"The Flood"

"Children Of Mud"

"Ghosts Anthem"

"Reborn"

