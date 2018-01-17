SPIDER ROCKETS To Release Along Came A Spider Album This Month; Details Revealed

New Jersey's Spider Rockets are set to release their fifth full-length album, Along Came A Spider, on January 26th via P-Dog Records. Today, the artwork and tracklisting have been revealed. Check out the lyric video for the first single, "Sick", below. The album will be available for pre-order next week.

"We have always done things our way and Along Came A Spider continues that tradition. It's our own brand of rock that evolves, twists and turns regardless of what the current trend is generating," says lead singer, Helena Cos.

Spider Rockets hit the studio for their fifth full-length release, this time with producer Dan Malsch (Framing Hanley, Tantric, and Doro). Along Came A Spider takes the group's songwriting philosophy one step further with lush production coupled with the group's distinct brand of unapologetic in-your-face sound and attitude.

Along Came A Spider tracklisting:

"Rip Your Heart Out"

"Love it When You're Wrong"

"Adore"

"Drama Gore"

"Hey Hey"

"Burn"

"At Odds"

"Heartbreaker"

"Come to Me"

"Losing It"

"Sick"

"Sick" lyric video: