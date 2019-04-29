SPINAL TAP Performs At 35th Anniversary Screening Of This Is Spinal Tap Film; Video

Spinal Tap reunited for a 35th-anniversary screening of the film This Is Spinal Tap on Saturday (April 27th) at New York's Beacon Theatre as part of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. The event saw the band - Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer - take part in a question-and-answer session with This Is Spinal Tap director, co-writer and star Rob Reiner.

McKean, Guest and Shearer then played an acoustic set, which consisted of tunes from the movie, including "Hell Hole", "Big Bottom", "Rainy Day Sun" and "Clam Caravan". A surprise guest, Elvis Costello, joined Spinal Tap for "Gimme Some Money" before the band closed out with "Sex Farm".

In Reiner's cult classic, Spinal Tap, the loudest band in England, attempts to make a comeback with a North American tour promoting their new album, Smell The Glove. Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) sets out to make a documentary of the legendary rock band’s exploits on the road, featuring front men Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and bassist Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), bearing witness to the highs and lows of what makes a musician into a rock star.

“Spinal Tap proves there is definitely a fine line between stupid and clever,” said director, co-writer, and star Rob Reiner.