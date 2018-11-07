SPIRAL SKIES Reveal “Awakening” Video

Swedish rock quintet Spiral Skies have unveiled a new, ominous music video for their song “Awakening.” The song is found on their debut album, Blues For A Dying Planet, that’s out now on AOP Records.

With influences ranging over decades, Spiral Skies has created a sound that can most easily be described as “Rock from another planet.” A unique blend of folk, doom and 70’s inspired rock music. The band has been compared to band such as Jefferson Airplane, Curved Air and The Devil's Blood, to name a few.

Spiral Skies’ new album Blues For A Dying Planet is available digitally and on CD and vinyl from AOP Records via distribution from Plastichead (Europe, USA, World) and Edel (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).