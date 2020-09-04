SPIRIT ADIRFT Release New Single "Astral Levitation"; Lyric Video

The release of ”Astral Levitation” marks the second single release of US heavy metal outfit Spirit Adrift’s fourth studio album, Enlightened In Eternity, which will be released on October 16.

The band have the following to say about the song: “'Astral Levitation' displays all the elements Spirit Adrift has become known and loved for, with an even more soulful, powerful vocal approach. There are lumbering mid-tempo traditional doom sections, unforgettable vocal lines, ethereal psychedelic passages, a blistering solo section that summons the most bombastic hard rock vibes, and of course, tons of epic guitar harmonies. 'Astral Levitation' is about searching within for untapped power during times of darkness and despair. It’s an empowering soundtrack to the challenging times we all currently face.”

Watch the lyric video for ”Astral Levitation” below:

Enlightened In Eternity formats:

-CD Digipak - all outlets

-Gatefold black LP - all outlets

-100x Gatefold transparent orange LP - Evil Greed shop

-100x Gatefold transparent magenta LP - CM Mailorder Shop

-200x Gatefold light blue LP - CM Distro

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Ride Into The Light”

“Astral Levitation”

“Cosmic Conquest”

“Screaming From Beyond”

“Harmony Of The Spheres”

“Battle High”

“Stronger Than Your Pain”

“Reunited In The Void”

“Harmony Of The Spheres” lyric video: