SPIRIT DRIFT Premieres “Supernaut” Cover From Upcoming BLACK SABBATH Vol. 4 Tribute Album

Spirit Adrift have premiered “Supernaut” as the first track from the forthcoming MER Redux series installment Vol. 4 [Redux]. Preorder here.

Sprit Adrift founder Nate Garrett shares his thoughts on Black Sabbath and Vol. 4: "Black Sabbath is the reason that I am in a band," declares the multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. "They are my favorite band, and I love every era. I saw the video for 'Paranoid' when I was about 12 years old, and it was game over. Vol. 4 in particular contains quite a few of my favorite moments from the Sabbath catalogue. Many of my tried and true approaches to guitars were inspired by songs on Vol. 4. The music is classic, but still fresh and groundbreaking all these years later.

“With covers, it is crucial to capture every element that makes the original special, while allowing your own identity to shine through. I have heard Sabbath covers, even recently, where the band isn't even aware of the subtleties of the guitar riff, and they're straight up playing it wrong. So rule #1, I guess, would be to play the riff right. You don't want to neuter the song and lose the excitement. We stayed pretty true to the original because it is such an incredible song. However, a lot of our trademarks are there... extra guitar harmonies, crazy moog whooshes... all sorts of things we love to do. We are thrilled for this opportunity to pay our respects."

Magnetic Eye bows at the Birmingham altar to celebrate Black Sabbath's 50th anniversary with an offering of an end-to-end re-imagining of Vol. 4, which still remains as one of the most acclaimed albums in the canon of these godfathers of heavy metal.

A pantheon of metal and doom heavyweights, including some of metal’s most famously Sabbath-inspired icons, pay homage to Vol. 4, which witnessed the masters expanding their minds over their weighty foundation.

Vol. 4 [Redux] features stunning takes on each song from that indisputable classic, which includes unique tributes among others by Zakk Sabbath, Matt Pike, The Obsessed, Haunt, Thou, and Spirit Adrift.

Tracklisting:

Thou – “Wheels Of Confusion”

The Obsessed – “Tomorrow’s Dream”

High Reeper – “Changes”

Matt Pike – “FX”

Spirit Adrift – “Supernaut”

Green Lung – “Snowblind”

Whores. – “Cornucopia”

Tony Reed – “Laguna Sunrise”

Haunt – “St. Vitus Dance”

Zakk Sabbath – “Under The Sun”

“Supernaut”: