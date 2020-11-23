SPIRIT IN THE ROOM Joins Housecore Records; Band Added To EN MINOR Livestream

Los Angeles-based eclectic rock unit Spirit In The Room has joined the Housecore Records roster.

Occupying a curious and alluring space between late '60s Los Angeles, The Doors, Hawkwind, and Spiritualized all enveloped in the type of fog that once draped itself around Stonehenge, Spirit In The Room's audio manifestations are hazy, complex, and a challenge to categorize; a kaleidoscopic sound of sonic rebellion akin to an experimental version of Nine Inch Nails, Roxy Music, and Black Sabbath and as loud and aggressive as Refused. Emotional, sexy, and unpredictable, the band's high energy live shows are at once a brick to the face and a soft place to fall.

Comments Housecore Records owner Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, En Minor, Scour) of the union, "I'm extremely excited about signing another unique and talented band, Spirit In The Room. I can't wait to work with them and hear some new music. Welcome to the Housecore Family!"

Adds Spirit In The Room frontman and creative force, Dennis Sanders, "I am completely elated. This is something I've wanted to do for a very long time, so it goes without saying that I couldn't be happier to announce this pairing with Housecore Records. Kate [Richardson-Anselmo] and Philip are genuine individuals and their support and trust means the world to me. Very much looking forward to what the future holds with the entire Housecore family."

Spirit In The Room will make their live debut as an official Housecore artist this Wednesday, November 25th, when they occupy the opening slot of En Minor's livestream.

Tickets are on sale now at this location. The show starts at 6:00pm Central / 7:00pm Eastern with on-demand replays through November 29th. Don't miss it!