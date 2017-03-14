SPITEFUEL Release “Purified” Video

German heavy rockers SpiteFuel have published a new video for the track "Purified".

Taken off the band's upcoming album Second To None, which will be released on April 7th via MDD Records, the footage from "Purified" video is from the recording sessions in the Troisdorf-based Gernhart Studio (Tankard, Destruction, SuidAkra), where the band recorded their new full-length with producer Martin Buchwalter. Cover artwork is from Travis Smith (Nevermore, Iced Earth, Opeth).

Tracklisting:

“On Burning Wings”

“Purified”

“By My Hand”

“Whorehouse Symphony”

“Regrets”

“Sleeping With Wolves”

“Adamah’s Tribes”

“Triad Of Faith”

“Fly”

“Devil’s Darling”

“It Remains Empty Forever”

“Purified” video:

The album will contain 11 songs of high-class heavy rock with a total playing time of over 45 minutes and will be available in a noble DigiPak edition. The album was recorded and produced in the Troisdorf-based Gernhart Studio (Tankard, Destruction, SuidAkra) under the direction of Martin Buchwalter.

A first pre-taste for the album is already available with the single "Sleeping With Wolves" released in December, which is available with some bonus content as download for only 2 Euro on the Bandcamp page of the quintet (widget below).

Sleeping With Wolves by SpiteFuel

(Photo - Hobbit Hauser, 2016)