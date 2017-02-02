SPITEFUEL To Release Second To None Album In April

The upcoming SpiteFuel album, Second To None, will be released via MDD Records on April 7th. The band has unveiled the cover art, for which Travis Smith (Nevermore, Iced Earth, Opeth) is responsible.

The album will contain 11 songs of high-class heavy rock with a total playing time of over 45 minutes and will be available in a noble DigiPak edition. The album was recorded and produced in the Troisdorf-based Gernhart Studio (Tankard, Destruction, SuidAkra) under the direction of Martin Buchwalter.

A first pre-taste for the album is already available with the single "Sleeping With Wolves" released in December, which is available with some bonus content as download for only 2 Euro on the Bandcamp page of the quintet (widget below).

Sleeping With Wolves by SpiteFuel

