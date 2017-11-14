SPOCK’S BEARD Streaming More Videos From Snow Live Release

At last year’s annual Morsefest in Nashville, the dream of every Spock’s Beard fan in attendance came true. The band’s original lineup, and current members, performed the critically acclaimed double-disc concept album, Snow, in its entirety. It was a moment in time fans never thought they’d ever get a chance to see. Snow was the last album that Neal Morse recorded with the band before quitting in 2002.

Now fans worldwide can experience that night for themselves. Snow Live is out now on Radiant Records via Metal Blade Records / SONY in multiple formats: 2 DVD / 2CD Digipack, 3 LP Vinyl (available in four different colors), 2 disc Blu-ray and as a 2 DVD /2 CD / 2 Blu-ray pack complete with a 48-page Artbook, poster and postcards. Orders for each edition are now available on Radiant Records’ website. More videos from the new release can be found below.

Spock’s Beard features Neal Morse (lead vocals, piano, synths, electric and acoustic guitar), Alan Morse (electric guitars, vocals), Ted Leonard (electric and acoustic guitar, vocals), Jimmy Keegan (drums, percussion, vocals), Nick D'Virgilio (drums, percussion, vocals, acoustic guitars), Ryo Okumoto (keyboards--hammond organ, mellotron, jupiter 8, minimoog, vocoder), and Dave Meros (bass, vocals).

“It is difficult for me to know what to say about Snow and Spock's Beard and this whole amazing event that happened in 2016,” says Neal Morse. “I guess what I would like to share from my perspective is that this is an album that meant a lot to many people. It touched the hearts and lives and had profound meaning to people all over the world and in a way, it was like the child that myself and the band bore and then put up for adoption. Since we never played it live and I quit the band right after the album was finished, we never got to experience what it meant to others. We never got to see how it lived out in the world. Until now. I think we always knew that we were going to get together and play it at some point. It just needed to happen. But, as you can imagine, there was a lot of pain associated with this album. So, while Nick (D'Virgilio) had brought it up several times over the years, there was always so much going on in our lives that we put it off and said we were too busy. It just never felt like the right time. Or that's the way it seemed anyway.”

Morse concludes, “Obviously, the stars aligned and many prayers were answered as we gathered to play the Snow album in its entirety for the first time at Morsefest 2016. Some brilliant person had the idea to enlist the extreme talents of both Jimmy (Keegan) and Ted (Leonard) which brought a dazzle and musicality that is off the chart. Between that and Rich Mouser's astounding mix, not to mention Thad Kesten's team of amazing video people, this is one of the finest live concert packages of which I have ever been involved.”