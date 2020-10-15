STÄLKER - Black Majik Terror Album Artwork Discussed In "The Man Behind The Brush" Video

New Zealand's speed metal overlords, Stälker, are returning with yet another lesson in raw and in-your-face heavy metal, breathing the spirit and danger of the glorious 80s. Following 2019's globally acclaimed Powermad EP, the band's impatiently awaited second full-length album, Black Majik Terror, will be released on October 30 via Napalm Records.

In this new video, Bob Eggleton talks about the thought process behind the artwork for Black Majik Terror:

Black Majik Terror will available in various formats/editions - pre-order your copy here.

Formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- CD Jewelcase + T-Shirt Bundle (Napalm Mailorder only)

- Gatefold Vinyl (Black)

- Gatefold Vinyl (Black) + T-Shirt Bundle (Napalm North American Mailorder only)

- Gatefold Vinyl (Yellow/Orange Swirl)

- Gatefold Vinyl (Yellow/Orange Swirl) + T-Shirt Bundle (Napalm North American Mailorder only)

- T-Shirt

Tracklisting:

"Of Steel And Fire"

"Black Majik Terror"

"Sentenced To Death"

"Stalker"

"Holocene's End"

"Demolition"

"The Cross"

"Iron Genocide"

"Intruder"

"Intruder" video:

"Of Steel And Fire" video:

(Photo - Michael Mahne Lamb)