STÄLKER Release Raw & Apocalyptic Music Video For New Single "Intruder"

New Zealand's speed metal overlords, Stälker, are returning with yet another lesson in raw and in-your-face heavy metal, breathing the spirit and danger of the glorious 80s. Following 2019's globally acclaimed Powermad EP, the band's impatiently awaited second full-length album, Black Majik Terror, will be released on October 30 via Napalm Records.

As Stälker weaves through tales of darkness and the ever present evil in the world, they close Black Majik Terror with the monumental "Intruder". This track employs everything the band does well - from their exaggerated vocal style to rapidly executed riffs and is an exquisite culmination of Stälker's work leading to this point. Everything you want from speed metal can be found here.

"Intruder" is the second single being released off Black Majik Terror, following the anthemic "Of Steel And Fire". The song is accompanied by a raw tale of rabid outlaws tearing through a post apocalyptic hellscape - viewers are in for a real treat!

Watch the music video for "Intruder" below:

Black Majik Terror will available in various formats/editions - pre-order your copy here.

Formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- CD Jewelcase + T-Shirt Bundle (Napalm Mailorder only)

- Gatefold Vinyl (Black)

- Gatefold Vinyl (Black) + T-Shirt Bundle (Napalm North American Mailorder only)

- Gatefold Vinyl (Yellow/Orange Swirl)

- Gatefold Vinyl (Yellow/Orange Swirl) + T-Shirt Bundle (Napalm North American Mailorder only)

- T-Shirt

Tracklisting:

"Of Steel And Fire"

"Black Majik Terror"

"Sentenced To Death"

"Stalker"

"Holocene's End"

"Demolition"

"The Cross"

"Iron Genocide"

"Intruder"

"Of Steel And Fire" video:

(Photo - Michael Mahne Lamb)