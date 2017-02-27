STARKILL Featured In New Episode Of Tour Pranks; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Pranks, heavy metal band Starkill reveal the pranks they've pulled on tour.

A recent episode of Bus Invaders takes you inside the touring vehicle of Starkill:

Starkill are also featured in a recent episode of Tour Tips (Top 5), offering tips for being on tour:

Starkill’s third album, Shadow Sleep, is out now via Prosthetic Records worldwide. Recorded and mixed at Electrowerks Studio with Chuck Macak (Fall Of Troy, Oceano Letlive) while being sent for mastering by Troy Glessner (August Burns Red, Devin Townsend, Death Cab For Cutie), Shadow Sleep presents 13 tracks of melodic, majestic death metal reinforced by Jameson’s over-the-top shredding paired with one of the tightest rhythm sections in the scene.

Shadow Sleep tracklisting:

“Walk Through Fire”

“Burn Your World”

“Through The Darkness”

“Shadow Sleep”

“Cloudless”

“Piece Of Paradise”

“Ruin”

“Into The Grey”

“Razors Edge”

“No Savior”

“Erase Me”

“Farewell”

“Captive Of The Night”

“Erase Me” video:

“Burn Your World” video:

Starkill is:

Parker Jameson - lead guitar, vocals, keyboards

Spencer Weidner - drums

Tony Keathley - guitar, backing vocals

Shaun Andruchuk - bass guitar