STATIC-X Bassist TONY CAMPOS On Continuing To Keep Frontman XER0's Identity A Secret - "I'm Trying To Keep The Focus On WAYNE STATIC"

Static-X bassist Tony Campos joined Ralph Sutton and Geno Bisconte on The SDR Show to discuss the band finding vocal recordings of late frontman Wayne Static and building new songs around them. Campos also talks the hidden identity of new singer Xer0 and where the idea came from, the effect of the pandemic on the band and creating new music, and more.

On keeping Xer0's identity a secret even though Dope frontman Edsel Dope is heavily rumoured to be behind the mask

Campos: "I still like to keep that distinction because I'm trying to keep the focus on Wayne. I had a few ideas in my head, but he (Xer0) was the first to come up and actually demonstrate that he could do the job. So I was like, 'I don't think I need to look any further.' (laughs). I knew there would be some negativity online. It was definitely a talking point, for sure, but I think once people heard our story and heard that Wayne's family had given us their blessing to do what we were doing... And then once they actually saw it, I think that was the big turning point. Once people came out and experienced the show and saw what we were doing, I think it made most of those people turn around."

Static-X released a video for "Dead Souls", the track from their new album Project Regeneration Vol. 1, back in September. Watch the clip below:

Project Regeneration Vol. 1 and its eventual follow-up will feature more than 20 brand new or previously unreleased Static-X songs. They are reportedly all of the remaining works left behind by frontman Wayne Static, performed by the original Wisconsin Death Trip band lineup.

