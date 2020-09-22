STATIC-X Debut "Dead Souls" Music Video

Static-X have released a video for "Dead Souls", the track from their new album, Project Regeneration Vol. 1. Watch the clip below:

Project Regeneration Vol. 1 and its eventual follow-up will feature more than 20 brand new or previously unreleased Static-X songs. They are reportedly all of the remaining works left behind by frontman Wayne Static, performed by the original Wisconsin Death Trip band lineup.

"Regeneration"

"Hollow" (Project Regeneration)

"Worth Dyin For"

"Terminator Oscillator"

"All These Years"

"Accelerate"

"Bring You Down" (Project Regeneration)

"My Destruction"

"Something Of My Own" (Project Regeneration)

"Otsego Placebo"

"Follow"

"Dead Souls"

"Bring You Down" video:

"All These Years" video: