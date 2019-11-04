STATUS QUO Catalog Discusses On New Shockwaves Skullsessions Podcast

The new Shockwaves Skullsessions podcast features returning guest and acclaimed metal journalist/author Martin Popoff, along with old Skullsessions comrade and former Metal Rendevous editor/publisher John Strednansky, as well as Dammaj guitarist and Status Quo aficionado Mick Gilbert as they join host Bob Nalbandian for an extensive discussion on the legendary UK rock band Status Quo, as they go through the band’s entire musical catalog. Listen below:

Listen to "Episode#39-The Great Status Quo Controversy" on Spreaker.

Status Quo's new album, Backbone, is available via earMUSIC / Edel). Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Waiting For A Woman"

"Cut Me Some Slack"

"Liberty Lane"

"I See You're in Some Trouble"

"Backing Off"

"I Wanna Run Away With You"

"Backbone"

"Better Take Care"

"Falling Off The World"

"Get Out Of My Head"

"Running Out Of Time"

