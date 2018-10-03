Steel Drum Orchestra PAN ROCKS To Record RUSH Tribute Album; MIKE PORTNOY To Handle Drumming Duties

Steel Drum Orchestra, “Pan Rocks” is headed to the studio this fall to record its tribute to Rush. Modern prog-rock drum legend Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, Winery Dogs) will handle the drumming duties. The bassist and guitarist will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am excited to take part in this unique musical experience, which is unlike anything I have done yet in my career,” says Mike Portnoy. “And, it is always an honor to pay tribute to one of my biggest inspirations, my hero and friend, Mr. Neil Peart.”

Pan Rocks is a 50 to 100 plus piece steel drum orchestra, founded by rock steelpannist Tracy Thornton. The Rush recording is a follow up to the 2017 Pan Rocks Project, LA which featured the music of Led Zeppelin, KISS, and Jane’s Addiction, all performed by the steel drum orchestra and a band consisting of Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, Sons Of Apollo),Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction, Porno for Pyros), TraciiGuns (L.A. Guns), and Bruce Kulick (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad).

Thornton has once again called on Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley) to produce the new project. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to help Tracy realize his vision for this amazing project,” says Starr. “Hearing 50 steel pan drummers play Rush is just mind blowing. I can’t wait for everyone else experience it.”

Pan Rocks has partnered with Pledge Music for its crowdfunding campaign. Visit Pledge Music for more information.

The Pan Rocks Orchestra is made up of steel pannists from around the world. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to celebrate the music of Rush, the band that inspired me to become a musician in the first place,” said Tracy Thornton. “Our crowdfunding campaign will give the fans an opportunity to getinvolved. Plus, we have some very cool, interactive, and exclusive rewards planned.”

Regarding the future of the project, Thornton says, “My goal is to keep pushing the boundaries and highlighting the capabilities of steelpan instrument in the rock and roll genre, and reach more music enthusiasts. Ultimately, we are working towards a touring show with both Western and traditional Trinidadian Carnival elements.”

The recording will once again take place at Ocean Studios Burbank in Los Angeles. The project will be mixed by Smiley Sean (APC, Motley Crue), and mastered by Grammy Award Winning Mastering Engineer Dave Collins (Metallica, The Police).