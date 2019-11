Steel Mountain Crossing, featuring former Quiet Riot vocalist Mark Huff, have released their new album, Gora Zima, via Dragon City Demo. Get the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Last Rites"

"Let Go"

"Forever"

"Blood Red Moon"

"Wicked Thy Wizard"

"The Serpent And The Sword"

"Last Call Sally"

"Starlight"

"Last Rites" video: