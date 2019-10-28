STEEL MOUNTAIN CROSSING Feat. Former QUIET RIOT Singer MARK HUFF Release "Last Rites" Music Video

Steel Mountain Crossing, featuring former Quiet Riot vocalist Mark Huff, along with Tiger Claws guitarist Dennis D, bassist David Leighton and drummer Grant Dubois, will release their new album on November 9 via Dragon City Demo.

The band has released a video for the song, "Last Rites", which can be viewed below. Check it out and stay tuned for full album details, coming soon.

Earlier this year, the band issued the following message:

“To Bravewords, it's readers and to all our metal brothers and sisters worldwide, Mark Huff and Dennis D here... We’re still alive and well. We wanted to say hello and let you know we are doing a new project called Steel Mountain Crossing.

"Dennis is an amazing guitarist. For years, he has been undoubtedly New York City’s best studio / session secret weapon guitarist of trade and worked for everyone from Notorious Big, Lil Kim, P Diddy to Mayhem. He is a very diverse guitarist and he assembled a great rhythm section featuring Grant Dubois on drums and David Leighton on bass whom are some of the best studio session musicians in Seattle.

"We just finished recording an album we are releasing in November. It’s a bit of a different direction from Quiet Riot. This music has nothing to do with hair metal from the ’80s. This is new and much heavier than anything we’ve done, yet there are ballads and rockers as well. Dennis wants to add ‘hello’ and mentions that is great to be here in Seattle and to offer our music and that it’s been a good time recording with Mark. Seattle is an amazing place with extremely talented and dedicated local musicians.

"We wanted to say thank you to all the readers for the support in the past and the continued support in the future. It means so much to us. We truly love you all and can’t wait to get back out and see you all again. Thank you so much. Peace and be well.”