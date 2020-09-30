STEEL MOUNTAIN CROSSING Feat. Former QUIET RIOT Singer MARK HUFF To Release New EP Tomorrow

Steel Mountain Crossing featuring former Quiet Riot vocalist Mark Huff and Dennis DiNunzio (Tiger Claws) will release its new EP, Roads To Riot tomorrow, October 1 via Dragon City Demo. The EP will be available on Bandcamp the same day.

Exploding back into action for the first time since their debut 2019 release Gora Zima, Huff and DiNunzio have returned to claim their throne as some of the United States premier metal musicians.

The music sparks of energy and freshness from the experience they had jamming together. Roads To Riot is the manifestation of their commitment to music and the start of everlasting life for some of their favorite Quiet Riot songs.

DiNunzio states: "Mark is a great singer and we are in it for the long run, for sure. Our goal was for Roads To Riot to capture the spontaneous energy of our songs and Quiet Riot songs. I followed the band through various incantations over the years, and when the chance to work with Mark unexpectedly presented itself, needless to say, I didn’t have to mull it over. Things naturally fell into place and the result speaks for itself.”

The new album gives the band a chance to play their favorite songs so near and dear to their hearts and when they do things can get incendiary. Roads To Riot features new single “Forever" with timeless classics from Randy Rhoads and Kevin Dubrow.

Recorded at Cheap Mikes in NY, Roads To Riot was produced by Jason Futterman Huff and DiNunzio ensuring that this crushing EP has street credentials to spare.