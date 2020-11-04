STEEL MOUNTAIN CROSSING Guitarist DENNIS DINUNZIO Releases Secret Files 2

New York guitarist Dennis DiNunzio has released his new compilation album, Secret Files 2. DiNunzio has worked with a wide variety of artists, including Adam Pascal (Rent, Queen, Elton John), Life Of Agony’s Mina Caputo, P Diddy, Lil’ Kim, Notorious B.I.G., and Mayhem.

Secret Files 2 holds a second collection of personal and private recordings by the Steel Mountain Crossing guitarist. From impromptu auditions to under-the-radar fill-ins and submissions, Secret Files 2 features his guitar tracks with music from Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Halford, Glen Danzig, L.A. Guns and Marilyn Manson.

Raised on John Coltrane with mentor Delores Rhoads, Secret Files 2 further proves the immense talent of the guitarist.