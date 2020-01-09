STEEL PANTHER Debut NSFW Music Video For "Heavy Metal Rules"

As the world celebrates the beginning of a new decade, Steel Panther are kicking off the year with the release of their latest video.

The NSFW clip for the title track “Heavy Metal Rules” picks up right where the video for their hit “Death To All But Metal” leaves off. The video then follows the band on the road to stardom from small clubs to some of the largest festivals in the world filled with copious amounts of beauties, blow, and boobs.

The new video, directed by Frankie Nasso, can be seen below:

Steel Panther are preparing to head out on tour for lengthy global assault throughout 2020. The tour kicks off this month in Europe with plans for more dates in the United States and Australia to be announced in the future. Information on all shows can be found here.

(Photo - David Jackson)