STEEL PANTHER Debut "Poontang Boomerang" Music Video

Steel Panther will release their new album, Lower The Bar, on March 24th via Kobalt Label Services. The band’s new video, for the song "Poontang Boomerang", is available for streaming below.

Lower The Bar - Limited Package Edition, featuring two extra tracks:

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

‘Now The Fun Starts”

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Waster Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

‘Momentary Epiphany”

“Poontang Boomerang” video:

“Anything Goes” lyric video:

“She’s Tight” video:

Steel Panther is bringing the party back to Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy Theatre - Four Mondays In A Row! February 27th + March 6th, 13th, and 20th.