STEEL PANTHER Drummer STIX ZADINIA - "I'm Happy Be In The Band And Provide That Soundtrack For People That Wanna Fuck"
May 1, 2019, 38 minutes ago
Stix Zadinia, drummer for heavy metal glam gods Steel Panther, recently guested on the TODDcast Podcast and revealed the band has plans to release a new studio album by the end of the year. He also offered his thoughts on why the band appeals to so many people in spite of their send-up '80s glam image.
