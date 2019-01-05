STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL - "Before, It Was The Big Record Companies That Were Fucking The Musicians; Now The Tech Companies Get To Fuck The Artists"

Steel Panther guitar god Satchel held a clinic at Rock City Guitar in December 2018 and not only astounded his audience with axework, he went on at length about how artists are being screwed by technology in the present day rather than the record companies.

Satchel: "If you are a songwriter, it's fucked. I could rant about how Spotify has destroyed all the future earnings of all the musicians for the rest of all time. And it's true. Tech companies came in and they... before, it was the big record companies that were just fucking the musicians: 'Oh, I'm fucking you! Now I'm taking all your royalties.' And the tech companies came in and they bent the record companies over and started fucking the record companies. And they just took the record companies and threw them out of the way and then they started fucking the artists directly. And it's great.

So now the tech companies get to fuck the artists. And the fans get to fuck the artists too. It's awesome. Like, everybody fucks the artists. The artists are just whores and they go out there and do shit like this for free. It's awesome. But it's cool because if you really dig music and you dig writing songs, you're gonna keep on writing songs and keep on doing it anyway and just fuckin' keep on rockin'."

