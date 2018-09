Steel Panther shred master Satchel is the latest rocker to accept Loudwire's Hello Kitty guitar challenge.

Wielding the mini guitar already crushed by legends like Zakk Wylde, John 5 and Mark Tremonti, Satchel actually debuted the “original” version of Steel Panther’s “Girl From Oklahoma” in this exclusive performance.

Read more at Loudwire, and watch the video below: