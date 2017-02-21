STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL Talks Growing Up In The Rock Era - "The Poor Kids Growing Up Now Have EDM And Bullshit Pop Artists" (Audio)

Steel Panther will release their new album, Lower The Bar, on March 24th via Kobalt Label Services. Guitarist god Satchel recently spoke with Metal Wani about the album, songwriting, musical direction of Lower The Bar, creative process and writing some of the softer songs in Steel Panther's discography. He also talks about the catalyst to go out and create the style and sound they are known for, routine they follow before going on stage and memorable signs or sights observed by the band live. In addition, Satchel throws light on bringing out an animal in people at shows, how Steel Panther fans are one big happy incestuous family that likes to do drugs together, backlash from some of the metalheads, and more.

Q: There aren’t any bands that are even close to what Steel Panther does these days. Can you share what the catalyst was for the band to go out and create the style and sound that you’re known for?

Satchel: "Everyone in the band grew up with awesome heavy metal music. We grew up in a time (70’s & 80’s) where metal and rock music was the most popular form of music. The poor kids growing up now have EDM and bullshit pop artists. Back then it was rock. Rock was prominent. What we’re doing is continuing the tradition of doing great rock records and doing great rock shows with great hooky songs that people want to sing along to…it takes a lot of effort to be in a band, and go on the road and make records. For us, we’ve found this chemistry as a band, and when you find that with other guys, and people you really enjoy playing with, and you sound great together, and love being in a band with them, you gotta keep it. We’ve been together for a long time. We’ve been together for decades now, and nobody’s killed anyone yet."

Lower The Bar - Limited Package Edition, featuring two extra tracks:

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

‘Now The Fun Starts”

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Waster Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

‘Momentary Epiphany”

