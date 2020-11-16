STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE
November 16, 2020, 2 hours ago
Steel Panther's six-string shredder Satchel will be the guest of honor on Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie's podcast, In The Trenches, tomorrow - Tuesday, November 17 at 12pm EST. The exciting interview will be broadcast on YouTube.
Catch Steel Panther live at the following shows:
November
20 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN (EARLY SHOW)
20 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN (LATE SHOW)
21 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN (EARLY SHOW)
21 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN (LATE SHOW)
27 - Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids, IA
28 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO
December
11 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ (EARLY SHOW)
11 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ (LATE SHOW)
16 - Club LA - Destin, FL
17 - Ace Cafe - Orlando, FL
18 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL
19 - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon- Fort Myers, FL