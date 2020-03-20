STEEL PANTHER Helps Strippers During COVID-19 Crisis

Steel Panther is doing their part to help strippers thrive during the COVID-19 crisis.

The band has posted the following: “Are you one of the beautiful dancers who follow us and are out of work due to COVID-19? If you are live streaming from your house, email us a link and the times of your streams and we’ll promote as many as we can. Steelpanthermusic@gmail.com.

“We will be featuring one dancer every day on our site and socials. All we ask, is that you dance to our music while you do it!”

Steel Panther recently released Part Four of their video series, The World's Greatest Discoveries. Says the band: "Electricity! Fire! Gravity! All were great discoveries in their own right. BUT, what was the GREATEST DISCOVERY of all time?? Satchel has some thoughts..."

Previous episodes of The World's Greatest Discoveries can be seen below:

Part One: Electricity:

Part Two: Fire:

Part Three: Gravity: