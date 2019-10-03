STEEL PANTHER - "Just To Be Perfectly Crystal Clear With Everybody, Nobody Gets On Stage That's Under 18"

Steel Panther's Satchel and frontman Michael Starr recently guested on Pitcam TV to discuss their new album, Heavy Metal Rules. During the conversation they addressed the subject of bringing women from the audience on stage during their show.

Michael: "Just to let you know, just to be perfectly crystal clear with everybody, nobody gets on stage that's under 18, alright? If we're in Luxembourg, 16 is okay, so girls from Luxembourg are way more mature. Anyways, all seriousness, we want to make sure that whoever's on our stage wants to be there, number one, and number two, is old enough to be there, we don't want any of that hassle."

Satchel: "We went through a brief period recently, for a while everybody was referring to our singer as the Harvey Weinstein of heavy metal, and that's not a thing that you want, you know? They're calling our bass player the Kevin Spacey of the bassy, and that's not cool either."

Michael: "This is what other people say, but those are only accusations."

"We're taking you inside and breaking down every track on our new album, Heavy Metal Rules!," begins a message from Steel Panther. "No better place to start than at the top with 'All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)'!"

Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules

Tracklisting:

"Zebraman"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let's Get High Tonight"

"Always Gonna Be A Ho"

"I'm Not Your Bitch"

"Fuck Everybody"

"Heavy Metal Rules"

"Sneaky Little Bitch"

"Gods Of Pussy"

"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"

