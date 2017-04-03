STEEL PANTHER - Lower The Bar American Chart Positions Revealed

After busting onto shelves and streaming services everywhere on March 24th, Steel Panther’s fourth original album, Lower The Bar, is officially the #1 selling comedy album in America and sits at #40 on the Billboard Top 200, according to Soundscan.

Lower The Bar - Limited Package Edition, featuring two extra tracks:

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

‘Now The Fun Starts”

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Waster Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

‘Momentary Epiphany”

“I Got What You Want” video:

“Poontang Boomerang” video:

“Anything Goes” lyric video:

“She’s Tight” video:

Steel Panther will bring their 2017 Girls In A Row Tour to Metropolis in Montreal, Quebec on April 11th. To view the band's complete live itinerary, visit this location.